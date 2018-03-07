EU Court Obliges Jean-Marie Le Pen to Return $397,000 for Salaries Fraud

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Court of Justice of the European Union obliged Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French right-wing National Front (FN) political party, to return 320,000 euros ($397,000) to the European Parliament, which had been obtained for wrongly paid salaries.

The European Parliament adopted the relevant decision in 2016, but Le Pen appealed it in court. He is to return the funds allocated by the EU parliament between 2009 and 2014 wrongly paid from the parliament's funds to the party's assistants.

According to the court decision, the politician must reimburse the legal costs, including for an urgent consideration.

A similar measure was taken against Bruno Gollnisch, a member of the European Parliament from the French National Front party, who should return 276,000 euros.

