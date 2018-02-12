Register
14:17 GMT +312 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Paris, France, April 17, 2017.

    New Name, Bigger Plans: Le Pen Announces Plan to 'Rebrand' National Front Party

    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Front, intends to change the party's name as she sets sights on the country's next election.

    Marine Le Pen announced the plan to "rebrand" during an interview on the "Le Grand Rendez-vous" program on the radio channel Europe 1. She said that this will help gain  more votes during the next presidential election in 2022.

    Le Pen plans to propose a new name to members of the party for a vote at the party's congress next month, but there's still a possibility it might be rejected and the current title will be kept.

    Despite the proposed change, the party is "absolutely" not changing its line on immigration, borders and security, Le Pen insisted. "We are not renouncing anything, we are starting a new chapter in our history," she added.

    READ MORE: Leader of French Right-Wing FN Party Le Pen Urges to 'Overthrow EU From Within'

    Le Pen explained that she plans to transform the National Front from a political opposition movement against the government to one that could win enough votes in the next election to actually govern the country.

    France's far-right party Front National (FN) honorary president Jean-Marie Le Pen smiles as he leaves the party's headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris
    © AFP 2018/ STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
    French Court Confirms Exclusion of Founder Jean-Marie Le Pen from National Front
    The leader of the right-wing National Front lost the presidential election to Emmanuel Macron in the second round in May 2017. She received 33,9% of the vote, while Macron — 66.1%. The party holds 7 out of 577 seats in the French National Assembly, and 17 out of 751 in the European Parliament.

    Since Le Pen’s defeat, her party has been crippled by infighting, resulting in Florian Philippot, the party’s vice president, leaving.

    A family feud is not helping the party's image either. Le Pen is locked in a bitter feud with her father, the party’s founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was kicked out of the party in 2015 following anti-Semitic remarks about the Holocaust. He continues to criticize her from the sidelines.

    Tags:
    National Front, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok