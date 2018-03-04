'Freedom Instead of Islam': Brutal Anti-Migrant Fight Riles German Town (VIDEO)

In late December 2017, a 15-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan killed a local girl of the same age in the German town of Kandel, sending shockwaves through the community.

A rally which brought together anti-immigration demonstrators in the German town of Kandel became violent when attendees encountered left-wing activists.

Protesters carried placards reading "Freedom instead of Islam" and "Merkel must go," incited by the young girl's brutal stabbing death, which occurred in Kandel in late December.

A heavy police presence failed to prevent clashes between the anti-immigration activists and participants of a massive leftist counter-protest in Kandel, who shouted slogans such as "Nazis out!" and "Together against racism!"

🆘‼😎🎈#Germany: The prelude to the women's march in #Kandel (the place where the 15-year-old Mia was killed by an illegal Afghans with multiple knife wounds) this Saturday made the alliance "We are Kandel" with a balloon action. #kandelistueberall pic.twitter.com/wMWe2ZBta3 — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) 3 марта 2018 г.

Microcosm of Germany’s internal divisions:#AfD: “I want to protect my 16 year old daughter. Politicians have failed us. I’m against imported violence.”#Antifa: “Germany has to be more careful than most countries about creeping fascism. We want to show those assholes.” #Kandel pic.twitter.com/XUq00dgQL5 — Elizabeth Schumacher (@ElizSchumacher) 3 марта 2018 г.

Members of the Wir Sind #Kandel group tell me: “We just want them out of our town. We want to live peacefully together. These thousands of protestors are all strangers.” #Kandel0303 pic.twitter.com/lyZYoi3CdF — Elizabeth Schumacher (@ElizSchumacher) 3 марта 2018 г.

🆘‼😇🔥#Germany: Several thousand citizens and patriots came to #Kandel (where the 15-year-old German Girl was killed by an illegal Afghans) on this very cold Saturday to march against #Merkel's policy of open borders and the escalating violence of migrants towards women. pic.twitter.com/ThN9cqpNYc — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) 3 марта 2018 г.

During a press conference late last year, local police officials said that the young man was most likely the victim's ex-boyfriend, who suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the girl during an argument in a Kandel grocery store.