Russia's Energy Minister Ensures EU Energy Chief Gas Transit to Europe Secure

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak assured Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic that the transit of gas from Russia to the EU was stable and under no threat amid transit dispute between Russian and Ukrainian gas companies, the Russian Energy Ministry said Saturday.

"Sefcovic conveyed the concerns of the Ukrainian side that appeared as a result of the Stockholm arbitrage court's ruling. Minister Novak assured [him] that the transit of gas from Russia to Europe is under no threat, the transit remains as stable as before," the ministry told reporters.

Novak told Sefcovic that the transit through Ukraine was secure until the moment of the dissolution of the contract between Gazprom and Naftogaz.

Novak and Sefcovic confirmed their readiness to keep in close touch.

On Wednesday, the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce ruled that Russia's gas giant Gazprom had to pay $4.63 billion to Ukraine's Naftogaz over failure to provide the agreed volumes of gas for transit.