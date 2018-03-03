Russia's Energy Minister Ensures EU Energy Chief Gas Transit to Europe Secure

"Sefcovic conveyed the concerns of the Ukrainian side that appeared as a result of the Stockholm arbitrage court's ruling. Minister Novak assured [him] that the transit of gas from Russia to Europe is under no threat, the transit remains as stable as before," the ministry told reporters.
Novak and Sefcovic confirmed their readiness to keep in close touch.
On Wednesday, the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce ruled that Russia's gas giant Gazprom had to pay $4.63 billion to Ukraine's Naftogaz over failure to provide the agreed volumes of gas for transit.
