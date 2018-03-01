Register
22:29 GMT +301 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks through the snow on the Embankment in London, Britain, March 1, 2018

    #BeastFromTheEast: Gazprom Comes to Aid of Freezing EU Members Again – Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    5121

    As the "Beast from the East" brings snow and severe cold to Europe, EU member states turn to their longstanding partner Gazprom to tackle the challenge, Andrzej Szczesniak, an energy security analyst, told Sputnik, explaining why Poland would rather freeze than embrace the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project.

    Gazprom will remain the main player in the gas market in Europe for the foreseeable future, Andrzej Szczesniak, an energy security analyst, told Sputnik Poland, adding that Nord Stream 2 helps Germany become the major hub for Russia's cheap pipeline gas in Europe.

    ​In late February a storm moving from Siberia brought unusually cold weather to Europe, was dubbed the "Beast from the East" by Twitter users. Under these circumstances, Gazprom's energy supplies to the EU have soared dramatically.

    ​"The European Union, including Poland, is facing a very difficult situation, having turned away from coal to renewable sources of energy, such as windmills and solar panels," Szczesniak said. "However, they cannot solve the current problem. Therefore, Gazprom has come to the aid of the people of European countries with its huge reserves of natural gas."

    Offshore gas production
    CC0
    Russia's Gazprom Oil Giant Hints at Coming Gas Shortage in Europe
    According to the analyst, "the more connections are established between the structures of the EU and Gazprom — let's keep in mind the Yamal and 'Brotherhood' gas pipelines — the more confident Europe will feel in terms of energy security."

    "As for other gas producers, for instance, Norway or Algeria, they are obviously losing to Gazprom," the energy security specialist opined. "If some country in Europe decided to buy liquefied [natural] gas (LNG) for its civilians, then, it would have to wait at least two weeks for the delivery after making the order! And Gazprom is the important player that is reacting quickly; it has its own trump cards, like Saudi Arabia has in the oil market."

    Given all of the above, it's quite logical that the EU flagship, Germany, has signaled its support to Nord Stream 2 project. However, some Central and Eastern European states (CEE), namely, Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic states vehemently oppose the joint project run by Russia's Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria's OMV AG, Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

    On January 29, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called upon the United States to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2.

    "We want the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to fall under the US sanctions bill…which includes, among others, sanctions against Russia," Morawiecki told the Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna (DGP), as cited by Reuters.

    The question then arises whether the disruption of the Russia-led project really is in the economic interests of Poland and other CEE states.

    Row Over Nord Stream 2: It's More About Geopolitics, Than Economy

    According to Szczesniak, the tension simmering around the Russian pipeline is more about geopolitics than economy. The first and the second Nord Stream projects have to do with both politics and business interests, he stressed.

    "History is usually repeating itself," the analyst noted. "In the unfolding geopolitical situation the US is the main player that does not want Russia and Europe maintaining good relations. It exercised this approach in the times of President [Ronald] Reagan and we witness a similar situation now. The US believes that the good relationship between the EU and Russia (and earlier with the Soviet Union) could become a threat to America's position on the Old Continent."

    Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Why Poland's Baltic Pipe is No Alternative to Nord Stream 2
    Szczesniak pointed out that Warsaw sees the establishment of closer ties with the US as an imperative: "In the 1990s Poland mostly relied not on protecting its own interests in business and economy, but on bolstering its political alliance with the United States.

    In contrast, Germany is seeking to protect their business interests in the first place, the analyst highlighted.

    ["The Germans] want their country become the main distributor of cheap Russian gas throughout Europe once the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline is built," Szczesniak stressed. "Germany's position is very strong. That is why the Germans are so energetically pushing the EU structures [to adopt] a more friendly attitude to this venture, regardless of the United States' displeasure."

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz, left, during a meeting
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Putin: Nord Stream 2 Is Purely Economic Project, Not Political
    To tip the balance in its favor, Warsaw is currently promoting its own Baltic Pipe project, presenting it as an alternative to Nord Stream 2. In June 2017, Warsaw and Copenhagen inked a memorandum on joint implementation of the project aimed at "significantly" improving the EU's energy security. The project envisages transporting gas from fields in Norway to the Danish and Polish markets, as well as to customers in neighboring countries.

    Still, although the Polish pipeline is reported to be put into operation in 2022, when Warsaw's contract with Russia's Gazprom expires, Brussels has recently cut its investment in the Polish-Danish initiative more than tenfold. According to observers, the EU does not regard Warsaw's project as promising, while the implementation of Nord Stream 2 is likely to put an end to the venture.

    Nord Stream 2 is a multi-national initiative which was kicked-stared in 2015. In April 2017, Nord Stream 2 AG inked the financing deal with Engie, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually to the European Union, through a pipeline across the Baltic Sea to Germany.

    The views and opinions expressed by Andrzej Szczesniak are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Putin: Nord Stream 2 Is Purely Economic Project, Not Political
    German BASF to Stay in Nord Stream 2 Project After Wintershall, DEA Merger
    German Wintershall Provided About $400 Mln for Nord Stream 2 in 2017 - Report
    Italian Intesa Sanpaolo Ready to Finance Nord Stream 2, If No Sanctions Imposed
    German Media Scaremongers Over Russian Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
    Nord Stream 2 to Start Attracting Project Financing in 'Couple of Months' - CFO
    Tags:
    European energy security, natural gas, energy market, Nord Stream 2, OMV AG, Uniper, ENGIE Company, Wintershall, Royal Dutch Shell, Gazprom, Mateusz Morawiecki, Baltic Region, Germany, Europe, Poland, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok