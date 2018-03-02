'We Don't Want New Cold War or New Arms Race': NATO Reacts to Putin's Speech

NATO said that Russian statements were "unacceptable and counterproductive" after President Vladimir Putin revealed a new arsenal of hypersonic weapons announced as "invincible".

"Russian statements threatening to target Allies are unacceptable and counterproductive. We do not want a new Cold War or a new arms race. All Allies support arms control agreements which build trust and confidence, for everyone's benefit," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said in a statement.

She was commenting on Putin's nation speech featured video montages of missiles crossing mountains and oceans, though the Kremlin later insisted the maps used did not represent any actual countries. Also, Lungescu reminded, that the alliance would continue with its twin-track approach with Russia, a "dialogue paired with strong deterrence and defense."

"NATO is a defensive alliance, which stands ready to defend all members against any threat," Lungescu said, taking into account Russian concerns about US-led alliance's missile defense system in Europe.

Russia has been outraged by NATO's expansion into former Soviet satellite states in eastern Europe and Putin stated that Russia would react to an attack on one of its allies, though he said it would only ever be defensive in nature.

"As we have repeatedly made clear, the alliance's missile defense is neither designed nor directed against Russia. Our system defends against ballistic missiles from outside the Euro-Atlantic area," Lungescu said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump discussed in a phone conversation Putin's claims, Berlin said Friday, and analysts have cautioned that Putin was effectively challenging Washington to a new arms race. To such suggestions, Russian President said, that a new arms race has started when the US left the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.