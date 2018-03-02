Neo-Nazis Recruit Far-Right Activists From UK to Fight in Ukraine – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Neo-Nazi groups, linked to the Ukrainian National Guard's Azov battalion, are seeking to recruit far-right activists from the United Kingdom, The Guardian reported on Friday, citing a leading anti-fascist watchdog.

Such extremist groups as the Misanthropic Division with ties to the Azov battalion are in cooperation with the UK far-right groups, including the proscribed terror organization National Action and a London-based Polish ultra-nationalist group, to recruit activists to fight in Ukraine, the Hope Not Hate watchdog said.

At least two or three UK nationals have already joined the volunteers in the crisis-torn eastern part of Ukraine, but "it appears none came via the ranks of the established far right," the watchdog stated, as quoted by The Guardian.

The number of recruits from Germany and other European countries in the Azov battalion has been on the rise lately, German magazine Spiegel reported in November 2017, adding that its members distribute fliers to recruit new members at neo-Nazi events across Europe.

Ukraine has seen an outbreak of radical ideologies in recent years. In January, over 1,000 supporters of the Ukrainian nationalist pary Svoboda took part in a traditional torchlight procession in the center of Kiev to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the birth of Stepan Bandera , the leader of the Ukrainian nationalist movement.

Bandera collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II and was responsible for numerous atrocities against civilians as a leader of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, whose activities are prohibited in Russia.