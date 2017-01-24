CIA: Ukraine Nationalist Stepan Bandera Member of 'Terroristic Organization'

© AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky What a Shame! Ukrainian Minister Wants to Grandly Reinter Bunch of Nazi Collaborators

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A declassified report by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) dated February 4, 1948 stated that World War II-era Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera was a member of terrorist organization.

"Stefan Bandera, who since the beginning of his political career has been anti-Russian and anti-Polish, is probably the most important Ukrainian nationalist leader today, together with Andrei Melnyk," the report said. "He was a member of a terroristic organization OUN (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists) and was involved in the assassination (fnu) Pieracki, the Polish Minister of the interior."

During World War II, Bandera collaborated with Nazi Germany and was responsible for numerous atrocities against civilians while heading the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

Bandera was killed and buried in Munich in 1959, and his tomb has been desecrated numerous times.

Over the past few years, a fascist movement has reemerged in Ukraine through the growth of extreme right-wing parties such as the Right Sector and Svoboda. The two parties have associated themselves with Bandera.