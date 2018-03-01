Police Recommend Paris Citizens to Avoid Using Personal Vehicles Due to Ice Rain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Parisians are advised to avoid the use of their personal vehicles in favor of public transport due to ice rains, the Paris Police Prefecture said Thursday morning.

According to the French weather agency Meteo France, 56 French departments, including the Paris Region, remain under "orange alert," meaning that people should remain vigilant since dangerous weather conditions may impact significantly on the affected areas.

"Due to weather conditions and the risk of ice rains, the police prefecture recommends avoiding the use of personal vehicles and giving preference to public transport," the prefecture wrote on its Twitter page.

For its part, RATP, the Paris public transport operator, informed that due to snowfalls the traffic of several bus lines had been disrupted. The bus lines Orlybus and Roissybus, which transport passengers to the main Paris airports, Orly and Charles de Gaulle, are not functioning, RATP added.

On Wednesday, France has reached its peak in electricity consumption due to low temperatures and requested for thousands of kilowatts from its neighbors Belgium, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom.