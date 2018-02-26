Syrian National Reportedly Detained in Germany's Frankfurt Over Terror Links

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German authorities detained a Syrian national at the airport in the German city of Frankfurt over terror links suspicion, the Bild newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the media, the 28-year-old man is suspected of being a member of Ahrar al-Sham militant group and is believed to have participated in the hostilities in Syria. The man reportedly arrived in Germany in 2015 as a refugee, but in 2017 he returned to Syria.

The newspaper added that the detention took place on February 20, as the terror suspect came from Istanbul to Germany.

The investigation into the case is underway.

Germany has been on high terror alert after a string of Islamist-linked attacks, with the deadliest one having occurred in December 2016, when Daesh member Anis Amri drove a stolen truck into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.