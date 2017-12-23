Number of Terror-Related Cases Opened in Germany Up Five-fold in 2017 – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The German Public Prosecutor General opened five times more cases related to terrorism in 2017 than in the previous year, local media reported on Saturday.

In 2017, a total of 1,200 terror-related cases were opened with some 1,000 of them linked to Islamism. In 2016, the Public Prosecutor General opened only 250 terror-related cases with some 200 of them dealing with Islamism, Die Welt media outlet reported.

Earlier in December, a spokeswoman for the German Interior Ministry said that there were 710 potentially dangerous Islamists residing in Germany capable of carrying out a terrorist attack.

Germany has been on a high alert amid a series of terrorist attacks across Europe. Last year, a Daesh member Anis Amri stole a truck and drove it into the crowd at a Christmas market in the German capital of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.