Register
16:27 GMT +323 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Catalan regional police officers (Mossos d'Esquadra) drag a woman during a protest called by the 'Commitees in defence of the Republic' to block the TSJC (Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia) in Barcelona on February 23, 2018

    Over 10 People Detained in Rally Near Catalonia Court of Justice (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    © AFP 2018/ PAU BARRENA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 10 people participating in a Friday rally near the building of Catalonia's High Court of Justice in Barcelona were detained by Catalan police, the Mossos d`Esquadra, local media reported.

    About 100 people gathered in front of the court's building and chained themselves to the gates blocking the entrance of the institution for about an hour, the Mundo newspaper reported citing its own sources.

    According to the newspaper, the action was dedicated to the anniversary of a coup attempt in Spain on February 23, 1981. The protesters also demanded the release of jailed supporters of Catalan independence from Madrid.

    READ MORE: Puigdemont 'Unlikely to Be Running' Catalonia From Belgium — Scholar

    TWEET: This morning at the the High Court of Justice of Catalonia. Police accompanies 14 young people from the CDR to Inem to look for work. As expected, they have complained bitterly.

    TWEET: All solidarity with detained colleagues! We will not build Republic if each action in defense of it does not prevent the repressive response! In case anyone was hesitating today they were the police who carried out the arrests.

    TWEET: The police records all the faces of the people chained to the High Court of Justice of Catalonia. What democracy… We stop the coup! #SensePor # ConstruïmRepública

    Ines Arrimadas, leader of Ciudadanos in Catalonia attends a meeting of her party's leadership in Barcelona, Spain, December 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Spanish Citizens Party Leader Hopes for 'Common Sense' to Return to Catalonia
    The media outlet reported that the event was organized by the Committees for the Defense of the Republic.

    A number of Catalan residents were detained against the backdrop of the developments aimed at the region's secession from Spain. The majority of the Catalan voters backed the secession in the independence referendum on October 1. The plebiscite was not recognized by Madrid, which subsequently imposed direct rule over the autonomous region and dismissed its government. A number of Catalan officials, such as head of the Catalan Omnium Cultural Jordi Cuixar, and Catalan ex-Vice President Oriol Junqueras, were detained and arrested following the October vote.

    Related:

    It is Unlikely Catalonia Will Become Independent in Near Future - Lecturer
    Former Catalan President Puigdemont Says Political Allies Sacrificed Him
    Japan Considers Unacceptable China Order to Scrap Maps in Muji Retailer Catalog
    Tags:
    protesters, rally, independence, Catalonia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok