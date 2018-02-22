About 200 Migrants Stage Sit-in in Rome Over Allegedly Unpaid Pocket Money

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 200 migrants barricaded themselves inside a migrants reception facility in the Italian capital of Rome on Thursday as a form of protest against allegedly unpaid pocket money, the ANSA news agency reported.

According to the ANSA news agency, the police have arrived at the scene as tensions increased.

A recent report by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, or the Doctors Without Borders) has found that over 150,000 migrants are residing in Emergency Reception Centers across Italy. Such centers are funded by the state, however, the migrants' reception facilities are often trying to save the money from the items of expenditure and pocket the profits.

Since 2015, the European Union has been facing an acute migration crisis, with hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers arriving in the bloc in a bid to flee wars and a deteriorating humanitarian situation in their homes in the Middle East and North Africa.

