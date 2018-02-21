Register
11:34 GMT +321 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian border police officers escort sub Saharan men on their way to a relocation center, after arriving in the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel at the port of Augusta, in Sicily, Italy, with hundreds of migrants aboard, rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, on Friday, June 23, 2017

    Migration in Italy is 'Certainly Big Issue and it Favors the Right' - Professor

    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Italian right-wing coalition led by Silvio Berlusconi is winning public support ahead of the elections. Both the Five Star Movement and center-left Democratic Party tied for second place with 28%. Sputnik discussed this with Roberto D’Alimonte, a professor of political science at the LUISS university in Rome and a top expert in electoral laws.

    Sputnik: What is your opinion on the results of the poll? How predictable is the outcome of the elections?

    Roberto D’Alimonte: I don't entirely trust polls, because simply millions of voters who are going to vote on March 4th, they don't know how they will vote, they will decide at the last minute. This has happened with Brexit, this happened with Trump, this happened in Italy 5 years ago, when a lot of people went to vote for the Five Star Movement and will happen again on March 4th, that's the main reason why polls are unreliable, but they still tell us something.

    Sputnik: Why is the public savoring Silvio Berlusconi and what makes his platform appealing to Italian citizens now?

    Roberto D’Alimonte: In the last 25 years no government in Italy has been re-elected and this is a simple fact. Voters tend to vote against the incumbent government, this has happened with Mr. Prodi, it has happened to Mr. Berlusconi, it seems to be happening with Mr. Gentiloni, there has been constant contemplation  in power, this seems to be today part of Italian politics. Voters banished the incumbent government hoping to get a better deal with the new government. In the case of Mr. Berlusconi, he has remained, because he has developed political skills, he has resources, media resources, financial resources, but with his political skills, he has been consistently able to assemble a coalition of the center-right parties that is competitive, and again it is competitive today, as we see a divided left.

    READ MORE: Berlusconi Reemerges as Man Who Can Lead Italian Gov't – Pollster Cofounder

    Sputnik: What's the reason behind the increased popularity of the right-wing parties in Italy, you've noted a couple of reasons, but how strong is the support for them?

    Roberto D’Alimonte: People are very discontent, migration is certainly a big issue and it favors the right, and unemployment, particularly in the south. Italy is actually two countries, northern Italy is not doing badly, in northern Italy we are running at almost full employment, the real issue is southern Italy, and it's in southern Italy where Mr. Berlusconi with his coalition may win. There are two competing forces in southern Italy, one is Five Star and the other is Berlusconi, and discontent in the issue of migrations are the two forces that are helping, both Five Star and the center-right, particularly, in the south where unemployment is very high, particularly, among young people.

    The Euro logo is pictured in front of the former headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 20, 2015.
    © AFP 2018/ Daniel Roland
    Projected Right-Wing Rise in Italy Challenges Eurozone Unity
    Sputnik: So what success has the current administration actually overseen with regard to their term in power? Are there any positives that can be taken out of the current administration?

    Roberto D’Alimonte: I think so, even on the issue of migration, the current administration has finally set the foundation of a policy that will produce effect in the medium term, but voters are impatient, they think that the issue of immigration can be resolved with a magic wand, and this is not the case. I believe the current administration is doing something positive, but it will take time to get results. Also, in other areas, I think, the current administration has produced positive effects, but not enough to change the perception that many people, particularly in the south have, that things are not going well, that they are going in the wrong direction. Politics is a matter of perceptions, sometimes fake news.

    Sputnik: You've mentioned earlier on, that Italians still haven't made their mind up, could the situation change in the coming weeks? What is your prediction?

    Roberto D’Alimonte: My prediction is, that there's a 30 percent probability that the center-right will gain an absolute majority, which means that there's a 70 percent chance of no winner, or what the British call a hung parliament, and then anything can happen, because if there's no clear winner, the only clear winner could be the center-right, if there's no center-right victory then we're entering a phase which is going to be quite unstable and possibly chaotic and maybe we're going to see some unconventional compromises, unconventional solutions.

    READ MORE: Anti-Immigration Sentiments Spread Across Italy Ahead of Elections

    Sputnik: If the right-wing party does prevail, how could this change the political,  economic, social situation in Italy? How would relations between Rome and the EU develop?

    Roberto D’Alimonte: Berlusconi has become a great supporter of the European Union and he has convinced Mr. Salvini, the leader of the Lega Nord (Northern League), one of his major allies, to put aside the question of the euro, the possible refrain from the euro, so this coalition that could win, on paper, it won't question Italy belonging to the Eurozone or belonging in the European Union. I say on paper, because, where I do believe that Mr. Berlusconi will not change his mind and will not bring back his core idea of parallel currencies. Mr. Salvini is a question mark, for the time being he has put aside the criticism of the euro and the request for a referendum, but if they start governing, if the Forza Italia, Berlusconi party and Salvini party form a government, we will have to see in practice how the relationship will go.

    The views and opinions expressed by Roberto D’Alimonte do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok