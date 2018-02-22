Spain Extradites to Russia Businessman Charged With Stealing $10Mln From FSB

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain has extradited businessman Mikhail Lyagin, charged with embezzling more than 550 million rubles ($9.7 million) belonging to an enterprise of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), to Russia, the press service of Russia's Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday.

"Spain transferred Mikhail Lyagin to Russia. The aircraft carrying Lyagin landed at the Moscow airport on February 21 at 18:24 [local time, 15:24 GMT]," the press service told Sputnik.

According to Russian investigators, Lyagin, who was the general director of Sochi-based LLC management company Invest-Victoria in 2011-2013, deliberately failed to fulfill contractual obligations under three agreements and stole more than 550 million rubles belonging to the FSB's federal state unitary enterprise Kavkazskiy VSO (Caucasus Military and Construction Department).

In addition, Lyagin has been charged with conducting a number of financial transactions and other deals in an attempt to legalize stolen funds in the amount of more than 390 million rubles.