Register
20:34 GMT +319 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Canvassing materials showing the face of Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, are pictured as she campaigns for the UK general election in the centre of Edinburgh on April 23, 2015

    Scottish Tory Leader Challenges UK PM’s Brexit Stance

    © AFP 2018/ Andy Buchanan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The generally popular head of the Conservatives in Scotland has been touted as a future national leader, but Ruth Davidson has a difficult balancing act to play if she is to become PM.

    The Conservative leader in Scotland, Ruth Davidson on February 19 broke ranks with British Prime Minister Theresa May over the end-game of Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

    While Theresa May has insisted that she would accept a "no deal" scenario in which Britain crashes out of the European Union in 2019 without a transitional trade arrangement with Brussels, Davidson has declared she would fight against any such policy including by voting against it in Parliament.

    Future PM?

    Since the renewed instability within the top leadership of the Conservative Party after the inconclusive result of last year’s general election, Ms. Davidson’s name has been floated as a contender to replace Theresa May. 

    Unlike her English Conservative counterparts, Davidson's positions have been dictated by the unique political conditions prevailing in Scotland. Under her leadership, the Scottish Conservatives made an unexpectedly strong showing in the June election in the country which voted overwhelmingly to remain a part of the EU in the 2016 membership referendum. Davidson herself campaigned for the Remain camp, putting her at odds with a majority of her party's voters.

    Her outspoken positions on socially progressive issues such as same-sex marriage and abortion have made her more popular among the general British population than other alternative Conservative leaders such as Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Environment Secretary Michael Gove and MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, all proponents of a sharp break from European institutions.

    READ MORE: UK Parliament Urges Plan to Adjust Farming Sector to Brexit

    Repeated polling studies have shown however that Brexit has overwhelmingly been supported by Conservative voters and that of them, a clear majority favor leaving the EU and its attendant institutions entirely, including the Single Market and the Customs Union.

    Related:

    Twitter Awed as Cats of Theresa May and Boris Johnson Meet in Furry Battle
    Theresa May Calls on Northern Irish Parties to Make 'Final Push'
    Theresa May Reportedly to Intervene in Stalled Northern Ireland Talks
    Theresa May’s 'War Cabinet' Attempts to Thrash Out Brexit Compromise Position
    Tags:
    future, Prime Minister, Brexit, Conservative Party, EU, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Michael Gove, Boris Johnson, Ruth Davidson, Theresa May, Scotland, Great Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Creating Mars on Earth: How Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok