Register
22:10 GMT +318 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A demonstrator carries a Union Jack and a European Union flag as the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier visits Downing Street in London, Britain

    UK Parliament Urges Plan to Adjust Farming Sector to Brexit

    © REUTERS/ Hannah Mckay/File
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A Committee in the British Parliament warns of the possible negative effects that Brexit could have on the national food and farming industry, calling for pragmatic measures to address the looming risks.

    Kristian Rouz – British farmers might be facing elevated risks of disruption in the established trade routes, cheaper imports, and higher input costs, as well as changes in bank lending standards after Brexit, a new report suggests. 

    UK’s lawmakers called on the Conservative and Unionist Cabinet of Prime Minister Theresa May to address the nascent risks while the Albion is still technically part of the EU.

    READ MORE: 'Everything That Is Currently EU Law Will Become UK Law' – Professor of Politics

    The report, released by a committee comprising members of several political parties, also warns of a possible decline in farmer incomes and welfare standards, and an expected damage to the national agriculture industry. 

    “Brexit will inevitably introduce friction to trading routes,” the House of Commons’ Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee said in the report.

    Solar farm with sheep grazing, Pembrokeshire
    © Photo: NFU
    UK Solar Farms 'Reaching Breakthrough Point' and Could Help Soften Brexit Blow
    The members of Parliament (MPs) urged the Cabinet to establish a Brexit fund to support the farmers affected by the looming changes, and called for a more efficient trade negotiations, which would lead to striking beneficial trade deals with the UK’s new partners in terms of the exchange in agricultural products. 

    "Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs of the UK’s Government) should consider providing a fund to support our food producing industry to adapt effectively to the challenge ahead," the report says. 

    PM Theresa May and her Tory Cabinet has not yet reached unity on a single Brexit plan, and the time is running short as the UK-EU negotiations have faltered for roughly a year. Cabinet members haven’t achieved a single opinion on the future relationship between the UK and EU, let alone Britain’s future trade relations with non-EU countries. 

    The UK is expected to leave the EU in March 2019. 

    The parliamentary committee also warned higher customs tariffs could increase costs of consumer goods in the domestic market, spurring inflation, and triggering aggressive interest rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE). This would raise credit costs for the UK’s farmers as well, putting some of them out of business. 

    "In the event that the UK leaves the EU without a free-trade agreement, UK-EU trade will proceed under WTO rules. Reverting to WTO tariffs will have a significant impact upon agriculture as tariffs are higher for agricultural products than for other goods and services," the report reads.

    Currently, the EU is the largest market for the British agricultural trade, accounting for some 60 percent of the UK’s exports, and 70 percent of its agricultural imports. The report says the British food and farming sector is currently making some £110 bln annually, and employs one in eight British workers. 

    The Euro logo is pictured in front of the former headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 20, 2015.
    © AFP 2018/ Daniel Roland
    Who Pays the Brexit Bill, Just '10 Cents a Day'? EU Points at Germany
    That being said, a disrupting of trade ties with the EU in case of a ‘hard Brexit’ scenario could drive unemployment, and slash corporate earnings in the agricultural sector as well. 

    On the other hand, as both the UK’s agricultural exports and imports are expected to drop in such a scenario, the Albion might become increasingly self-reliant, with farmers readjusting towards serving the UK’s domestic market in the first place. 

    READ MORE: EU Reportedly Plans to Cover Fee for Europeans Set to Stay in UK After Brexit

    The MPs also said the Cabinet must lay out a plan of how the national infrastructure and IT systems could help farmers weather the Brexit-related changes in foreign trade patterns. 

    Additionally, the report said the British agriculture should raise its quality standards in order to ensure a higher international competitiveness of its products after Brexit. This rather than lowering quality standards and lowing prices in order to ensure a better global competitiveness.

    “Brexit should be an opportunity to improve, not undermine, our global reputation for quality,” the report says. 

    The MPs also noted some 95 percent of the UK’s sheep products export volume goes to the EU. The loss of continental market could produce a massive drop in domestic prices on sheep meat, particularly so if the EU slaps tariffs against the British lamb. 

    READ MORE: Fed Up After Brexit: Poll Shows Majority of Brits Second-Guessing Split With EU

    Experts echoed the report’s sentiment, emphasising the threat of rising food prices in the domestic market due to the projected contraction in imports, albeit a simultaneous contraction in exports could level out the prices. 

    "If the UK leaves the EU with no trade agreement, the average WTO tariff of 22% that would be applied to imports, would increase prices for consumers. This would be an unappetizing hit to their weekly food bills,” Helen Dickinson, of the British Retail Consortium said. "Given that over two-thirds of our food that is imported comes from the EU to supplement UK production, the scale of this potential impact is clear."

    City workers walk past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, March 29, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    UK Economy Keeps Momentum Suggesting Another Central Bank Rate Hike
    At the same time, decreasing tariffs unilaterally wouldn’t help, either, as imports would become more competitive than domestic production in the UK’s market. 

    However, the government – whilst acknowledging the looming risks – is more optimistic of the likely Brexit effects to the UK’s farming and its own policy response. 

    "Leaving the EU gives us a golden opportunity to secure ambitious free trade deals while supporting our farmers and producers to grow and sell more great British food,” Defra said in a statement. "Any future deal must work for UK farmers, businesses and consumers, and we will not compromise on our high environmental or welfare standards."

    The Government also reassures it won’t take unilateral steps that would damage the national food industry, regardless of the changed in the UK’s international trade after March 2019. 

    Related:

    Senior Tory Donors Want PM May to Show Leadership in Brexit Talks
    EU Says Northern Ireland Will Remain in Single Market After Brexit
    Brexit Minister 'Surprised' by EU's Claims About Transition Period Uncertainty
    Tags:
    Brexit, farmers, EU, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok