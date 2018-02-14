I'm Against European Super-State - EU's Juncker

"I am strictly against a European super-state,"… this is total nonsense," Juncker said at a news conference.
Speaking further, Junker noted that some members of the British political society were mistaken, thinking that he was a stupid and stubborn federalist.
"The European Union cannot be built against the European nations, so this is total nonsense," Juncker said.
The comment of the top EU politician comes amid a major Brexit speech, delivered by UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson.
During Brexit referendum campaign Johnson accused EU leaders, including Juncker, in an attempt to create a superstate "by different methods."
