May the Tour Begin: Stateless Saakashvili Vows to Return to Ukraine and Georgia

"I will return to Ukraine, because I have a legitimate right to live there. I will also return to Georgia. Oligarchs' rule will come to an end much sooner than expected… In the existing circumstances, it is important to return and change the situation in both countries," Saakashvili said in an interview with Georgian Rustavi 2 broadcaster.
Saakashvili noted however that he planned to fly to the Netherlands later on Wednesday. The politician is married to Dutch national Sandra Roelofs, with whom he has two children.
"Then, I plan to move across Europe because I have meetings planned in Brussels, in Germany, in France, than again in Poland," Saakashvili pointed out.
"I know Merkel very well, but I have not addressed her," Saakashvili pointed out.
On Monday, Saakashvili was deported from Ukraine to Poland from where he had illegally entered Ukraine in September.
Over the recent months, Saakashvili has been leading anti-government rallies in Kiev, calling for the impeachment of Poroshenko and well as for the introduction of legislation to fight corruption in the country.
