Night Watch: Saakashvili Sentenced to House Arrest

A court of appeals in Kiev has sentenced the Georgian ex-President and former Odessa governor Mikheil Saakashvili to a nighttime house arrest, RIA Novosti reported from the Ukrainian capital.

The court revoked a previous ruling by the city’s Pechori district court not to prosecute Saakashvili, and partially upheld an earlier appeal by the prosecution, which requested a house arrest for Saakashvili.

“The court has partially granted the prosecution’s request for the round-the-clock house arrest of Saakashvili, and has sentenced him to a house arrest from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m.,” the Presiding Judge Oleh Pristyazhnyk announced.

On December 5, 29017 Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested by Ukrainian national security agents on charges of links to criminal groups, of organizing anti-government rallies and of allegedly receiving $500,000 from Russia to finance protest actions aimed at bringing about a regime change in Ukraine.

However, Saakashvili’s supporters stopped the police van he was being moved in and released him.

On December 8, Saakashvili was detained again, but on December 11, the Pechori district court in Kiev dismissed the prosecutors’ request to place him under house arrest and ordered his release.

Saakashvili denies all the charges as “politically motivated.”