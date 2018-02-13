UK Court to Respond to Request on Assange's Arrest Warrant Cancellation Feb. 13

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A judge of Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday will respond to a request to cancel an arrest warrant against Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks website, for breaching his former bail conditions in the United Kingdom.

According to the statement released by WikiLeaks, the hearing will start at 2 p.m. local time and is expected to focus on the proportionality of the arrest warrant.

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court had already upheld the arrest warrant for Assange on February 6, however, allowing his legal team to argue on the points related to public interest.

In 2010, Sweden began an investigation into rape allegedly committed by Assange. Since being granted political asylum by Ecuador in 2012, Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The UK warrant was issued the same year, as Assange's asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy meant breaching his bail conditions. Assange does not want to be questioned in Sweden for fear that he might be extradited to the United States over his whistleblowing organization's exposure of classified documents. If the WikiLeaks founder leaves the Ecuadorean diplomatic mission, he could be detained by the UK police.