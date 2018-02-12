World Needs to Wake Up to Who Soros Really Is – Nigel Farage

In comments broadcast by Fox News on Sunday, Farage said that even though Soros hasn’t done anything illegal, "nation-state democracies" should be concerned about the billions the 87-year-old financier has been spending worldwide for left-wing causes.
"We all need to wake up to who George Soros is and how big his [Open Society Foundations] organization is," Farage warned.
"In an era when much of the media is obsessing about Russia collusion, [an] investigation is needed into exactly what Open Society has done," he added.
Nigel Farage also accused the Hungarian-born Soros of funding organizations, which seek to overturn the British people’s vote for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, Fox News reported.
A former refugee from communist Hungary, who managed to make $1 billion as a currency speculator betting against the British pound on Black Wednesday, September 16, 1992, George Soros believes that the 2016 vote to leave the EU was a tragic mistake which was bound to weaken the United Kingdom.
"He doesn't believe in what he calls 'nationalism' [or] what I call 'nation-state democracy'," Farage said, adding that Soros is in favor of open borders and "mass migration" in order to "get rid of the nation-state."
