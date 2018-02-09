Register
19:53 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Refugee in Belgium

    Belgium to Resume Deporting Sudanese as Claims of Torture in Sudan Refuted

    © AFP 2018/ BELGA PHOTO / LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgium will resume deporting undocumented Sudanese migrants back to their home country as the Belgian refugee agency has revealed a lack of proof for allegations of torture awaiting the repatriated people in Sudan, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said Friday at a press conference.

    "Expulsions of the Sudanese will be resumed after verification each time that article three of the European Human Rights convention is respected, and returnees do not suffer inhuman or degrading treatment upon their return," the prime minister said.

    Michel explained that there were "serious doubts" about the allegations of torture of Sudanese migrants.

    READ MORE: Belgian Bill on Home Searches to Target Rejected Asylum Seekers — Politician

    The Office of the Commissioner General for Refugees and Stateless Persons (CGRA) submitted its report to the government earlier in the day, concluding that there was no proof of any torture.

    Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel attends the One Planet Summit at the Seine Musicale center in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, December 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Migrant Scandal Threatens to Topple Belgian Government
    The report will be discussed in the Belgian parliament later in the day.

    The deportations became a thorny issue for the Belgian coalition government headed by Michel, who belongs to the center-right Reformist Movement. Minister for Asylum and Migration Theo Francken, who is a member of right-wing NVA. gave the green light to the repatriation of several Sudanese citizens and enlisted the help of Sudan's officials to identify the nationals of their country residing in Belgium illegally.

    READ MORE: Half-Dozen Iraqi Refugees in Belgium Suspected of Having Links to Daesh

    However, the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy said in December that some of the Sudanese who returned from Belgium had informed the think tank about being tortured upon their arrival to their home country. After the news broke out in Belgium, Francken called for a probe into the claims of torture and said that no migrants would be sent back if it was proven that they would face cruel treatment in Sudan.

    Related:

    Sweden Refusing New Study of Migrant Crime Despite Alarming Figures From Norway
    Berlusconi Points Finger at '600,000 Migrants Having No Right to Stay'
    Israel Begins Deportation of African Migrants
    Swedes Seethe Over Proposal to Engage Migrants in Volunteer Defense
    Finland Sees Migrant-Driven Spike in Sexploitation, Human Trafficking
    Germany's CDU-SPD Deal on Migrants Family Reunion Freeze Insufficient - AfD
    How Motorways Have Replaced French Calais as Migrant Transit Centers in Belgium
    EU Should Open Borders to Migrants, Regarding Population Decrease - Think Tank
    Tags:
    refugee, deportation, torture, Sudan, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok