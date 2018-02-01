Register
15:54 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Refugee in Belgium

    Belgian Bill on Home Searches to Target Rejected Asylum Seekers - Politician

    © AFP 2018/ BELGA PHOTO / LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - A Belgian draft bill, that would allow authorities to enter people's homes to find undocumented migrants, seeks to deport only those who have already been denied their asylum request in Belgium, Olivier Chastel, the president of the Reformist Movement (MR), which is a part of the Belgian coalition government, said Thursday.

    "This bill does not seek to drive out the people without papers… We grant refugee status to 15,000 people every year and a great number of humanitarian visas, for three years now. But there is a policy of return for those who were rejected. The bill in question is a missing link that would allow to effectively send back to their countries those who were not granted these demands and who do not correspond to the relevant criteria," Chastel told RTL broadcaster.

    READ MORE: Half-Dozen Iraqi Refugees in Belgium Suspected of Having Links to Daesh

    The head of the party stressed that the law would not apply to the individuals hosting the migrants, adding that the authors of the legislation were open to suggestions and criticism.

    Migrants and Belgian police officers near the Belgian-French border in Adinkerke.
    © AFP 2018/ JOHN THYS
    Belgium to Check Refugees' Cell Phones for Identity Confirmation
    The draft bill has proved controversial, with the debates for and against the law dividing Belgian society. The town councils of Forest and Schaerbeek communes in the Brussels-Capital Region have this week approved motions against the prospective law.

    Christine Defraigne, the head of the Senate, said Monday on Twitter that the constitution guaranteed the inviolability of homes, adding that the MR group in the province of Liege wanted to check the draft law to see if it complied with the constitution.

    READ MORE: At Least 60% of Belgians Believe There are 'Too Many' Refugees in the Country

    The government's new project follows an earlier initiative to tackle illegal migration — a partnership with Sudan on sending back migrants originating from the African country. However, the project backfired when some of the deported Sudanese alleged they were tortured upon return to their home country.

    Related:

    Belgium to Check Refugees' Cell Phones for Identity Confirmation
    Belgian Intelligence Services Suspect Refugees of Having Links to Daesh
    Belgium to Impose Five-Year Limit on Refugee Status
    Belgium 'Becomes 1st' in EU to Repatriate Iraqi Refugees by Charter Flight
    Tags:
    searches, refugee, asylum seekers, law, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok