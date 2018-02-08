Register
08 February 2018
    Schwimmbad (Symbolbild)

    Now It Shows Movies: Paris' Outdoor Heated Pool Becomes Even More Fun

    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Even in the coldest season of the year Parisians can enjoy outdoor swimming in Butte-aux-Cailles pool's heated water. And last week the famous eco-friendly swimming pool turned into a movie theater for one day.

    The Parisian swimming pool is the first in the world to use the heat from a 3D animation studio to warm water in its bath. French animation studio TeamTo uses the waste heat produced by the rendering of 3D images to heat Butte-aux-Cailles up to 27 degrees all year round.

     

    "One animated TV series requires rendering more than 1.2 million images. Each of them needs at least one hour of rendering time, and each will be rendered at least twice," explained Jean-Baptiste Spieser, Technical Director of TeamTO in an article in CineEuropa.

    According to Stimergy, the start-up and French market leader in the recovery of heat through digital technology, a single computer server can release enough heat to warm 80 litres of water each day.

     

    Swimming pool
    CC0
    Migrants 'Express'-Baptized in Swimming Pool to Church of Finland's Chagrin
    Six Stimergy boilers recover the waste heat from the servers installed in the swimming pool infrastructure, and recycle it to keep pool visitors warm.

    On February 3 Butte-aux-Cailles was packed with movie lovers — for the first time it screened fourteen short films prepared by Boréal movie theater. For the occasion, water in the pool was heated to 33 degrees. Those who still didn't feel warm enough could take a blanket and rest on a lounge. The tickets cost only € 3,5 (4,2 US dollars), that is quite cheap compared to an average movie ticket price in France.

     

    "To dive into a swimming pool or to go to the movies? There is no need to choose tonight at Butte-aux-Cailles. Watch movies outdoors while swimming in the pool!" Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote on Twitter.

    Публикация от sopal_ (@sopal_) Фев 4, 2018 в 2:08 PST

     

    But some Parisians didn't share the mayor's enthusiasm and took to social media to express their concerns.

    "These people are brave… My kids are staying at home in such a cold weather, we've suffered enough with otitis," Stephanie Patoor twitted. 

