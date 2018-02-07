Register
13:22 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Martin Schulz, chairman of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), front left, German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, front right, and Horst Seehofer, rear center, chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU), arrive for coalition negotiations on a new German government between the Christian Unions bloc and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

    German SPD Confirms Coalition Deal on Forming Gov't With Merkel's Bloc Reached

    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU / CSU alliance and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) have completed the coalition talks on forming the government, the SPD said via WhatsApp.

    The SPD confirmed via WhatsApp that the deal on the coalition treaty was achieved, adding that negotiators are "tired but satisfied," though there are some final details that should be added to the agreement.

    According to the Spiegel media outlet, the Union and Social democrats initially had the goal of completing the talks on Sunday, whereas, Monday and Tuesday were scheduled as reserve days. However, it took until Wednesday to achieve a breakthrough. At the end of the negotiations, the almost 90 participants of the talks from the CDU, CSU and SPD are due to meet in the Adenauerhaus in Berlin where the CDU has its federal department.

    READ MORE: Germans Increasingly Opposed to Sanctions Against Russia — AfD Party Lawmaker

    About 450,000 SPD members still have to agree to the deal. It will take about three weeks for the members to reach their decision, after which a new federal government can be formed. The party leadership plans a promotional tour among the voters, as well as among the internal party critics.

    The shadow of German Chancellor Angela Merkel photographed as she addresses the media after a meeting with German parliament floor leaders about the European Union bail-out in Berlin, Monday, May 10, 2010.
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Germany Takes the Lead in Breaking EU Rules
    According to the Spiegel, the sides have even agreed the allocation of ministerial positions: the Social Democrats will receive, among other things, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the departments Finance and Labor.

    The Bild newspaper reports that the Christian Democrats got the Ministry of Economy and Energy as well as the Defense Ministry.

    READ MORE: German Government to Freeze Talks on Turkey’s EU Accession Until Conditions Met

    Spiegel also says that during the hours-long deliberations, no breakthrough on the issues of health and labor market policy was achieved.

    In December 2017, despite the SPD's previous unwillingness to form the Grand Coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservative alliance between the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), sides entered coalition talks.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a session at the Bundestag lower house of Parliament, on November 21, 2017 in Berlin.
    © AFP 2018/ Odd Andersen
    Merkel Pulls Germany Out of Political Slough - Coalition Deal
    SPD members voted to allow their party's leadership to enter talks with the CDU/CSU alliance on establishing a coalition government after the talks on the formation of the coalition government that would include Merkel's CDU/CSU, the Green Party and the FDP collapsed. The Free Democrats pulled out from the negotiations in November after four weeks of fruitless efforts to find a consensus between the parties. Disagreements over issues such as migration and climate change were reportedly behind the breakdown of the talks.

    READ MORE: Little Trouble in Big Bundestag: Sputnik's Guide to Merkel's Coalition Fiasco

    During its parliamentary election win in Germany on September 24, 2017, Merkel's CDU/CSU alliance obtained 33 percent of votes and secured 246 seats in the parliament, failing to secure an absolute majority. The SPD came second with 20.5 percent of the vote and 153 seats, while third place went to the Free Democratic Party, which got 10.7 percent and 80 seats.

    Related:

    Germans Increasingly Opposed to Sanctions Against Russia - AfD Party Lawmaker
    German Government to Freeze Talks on Turkey’s EU Accession Until Conditions Met
    Germany Takes the Lead in Breaking EU Rules
    Invincible? Not Quite: Why German Leopard Tanks Are So Vulnerable
    German Intelligence Accuses North Korean of Smuggling Weapons Through Embassy
    German Lawmakers Aim to Send a Signal of Readiness for Cooperation with Russia
    German Ex-Chancellor Helmut Kohl Donated Money to Nazi Veterans - Report
    German Man Finds New, Previously Unknown Piece of Original Berlin Wall
    Tags:
    coalition talks, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok