Register
03:52 GMT +305 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters take part in a rally against the use of the term Macedonia in any solution to a dispute between Athens and Skopje over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, January 21, 2018

    Greek Cops Dispel Protesters at Huge Rally for Macedonia in Athens (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Antonis Nicolopoulos/Eurokinissi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    ATHENS (Sputnik) - Local police are trying currently to prevent clashes between the far-right and far-left protesters. The far-right demonstrators reportedly attempted to attack anarchists with stones, flag poles, and stun grenades. Police, in turn, used tear gas against demonstrators.

    "Since 12 p.m. [10:00 GMT], demonstrations on the Syntagma square have been held involving around 140,000 citizens. They are occupying the area of 50,000 square meters [12.4 acres] on the Syntagma square," the police said in a statement.

    According to the law enforcement data, 283 buses brought the protesters to the demonstration site.

    Meanwhile, the demonstration’s organizers said that over a million of people attended the rally.

    People are seen gathered outside the parliament building during a rally against the use of the term Macedonia in any settlement to a dispute between Athens and Skopje over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
    Protesters Clash With Police in Athens Over Macedonia Name Row (VIDEO, PHOTO)
    "This information [of police] is not true. According to our data, 1.5 million people attended the rally. Final data will be announced on Monday morning," a member of the demonstration's organizing committee told Sputnik.

    A Sputnik correspondent reported that the protesters were holding the flags of Greece and the Greek Orthodox Church, well as posters with the slogan "Macedonia is Greece."

    The demonstrators say that they rally in support of Greece’s unity and against "betrayal" of its national interests, referring to the government’s willingness to a compromise with Skopje in the Macedonia name dispute.

    Apart from the Macedonia name rally, a counter-protest is held by Greek far-left groups in Athens. According to the police data, the rally brought together around 400 people, mainly from the city's central Exarcheia neighborhood, popular among students, anarchists and anti-globalists.

    Protesters take part in a rally against the use of the term Macedonia in any solution to a dispute between Athens and Skopje over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, January 21, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Antonis Nicolopoulos/Eurokinissi
    Athens: Settlement of Macedonia Naming Dispute Possible Within 2 Months - Source
    Around 19,000 law enforcement official are maintaining order in Athens during the rallies.

    Greece is involved in talks with Macedonia, referred to as FYROM by Athens, to resolve the decades-long dispute on the name of the country. Athens has been claiming that Skopje might have territorial claims over Greece’s region of the same name.

    Some 140,000 people attended a rally against the use of the word "Macedonia" in the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), which took place in central Athens on Sunday, the Greek police said.

    Related:

    Protesters Clash With Police in Athens Over Macedonia Name Row (VIDEO, PHOTO)
    'Macedonia is Greece': Thousands to Attend Rally Over Macedonia's Name Dispute
    Athens: Settlement of Macedonia Naming Dispute Possible Within 2 Months - Source
    Map of Divided Macedonia 'Expresses Aspirations That Existed for Years' - Expert
    Greeks Rally in Thessaloniki Against FYROM's Use of Name Macedonia (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Macedonia, renaming, rally, demonstration, government, reform, police, protests, security, Athens, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok