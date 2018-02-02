UK, EU to Agree on Brexit Transition Deal in 7 Weeks - Prime Minister May

"In seven weeks time, we will have an agreement with the European Union… on the implementation period, that's that period of time after we've left the EU, before the new arrangements come into place, when business and government can make the necessary changes," May told the BBC broadcaster in an interview.
READ MORE: Foreign Meddling Into Brexit Revealed
In December, the sides finished the first phase of negotiations. The sides are currently preparing for the second phase of the talks, which is dedicated to the transition period in EU-UK relations after Brexit, and their future long-term trade and security cooperation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)