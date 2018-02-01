Register
20:41 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A pro-remain supporter of Britain staying in the EU, holds up an EU flag whilst taking part in an anti-Brexit protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London (File)

    Foreign Meddling Into Brexit Revealed

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Nikolai Gorshkov
    0 10

    The British Broadcasting Corporation has been branded a “supporter of a foreign organization” working against British interests after new allegations of heavy pro-EU bias in selecting guests for BBC’s TV and radio shows discussing Brexit.

    The accusation has been levelled by the former Conservative Party chairman Lord Tebbit in the House of Lords in response to reports by  the Institute of Economic Affairs and  the think tank Civitas which claim that the ratio of guests on BBC flagship discussion shows over the past years has been heavily skewed towards pro-EU advocates.

    ​The IEA report shows that in 2016 and 2017 of the 281 panellists on Question Time and 297 on Radio 4's Any Questions, 69 per cent were Remainers and 31 per cent backed Brexit.

    The analysis by the think tank Civitas released last week goes farther into history stating that between 2005 and 2015 only 132 of the 4,275 guests invited to speak on the Today program about Brexit supported it.

    READ MORE: Existential Crisis of UKIP: Why Minor Parties Will Never Make It in Britain

    Lord Pearson (UKIP) who tabled the question for the government at the Lords said that the Brexit Secretary, David Davis, told him recently that his job in Brussels was made even more difficult if, every time he made a small advance there, he was promptly undermined by the BBC. 

    "The BBC cannot give a cross-party group of MPs an example of a single program since the referendum which has examined Brexit opportunities-not promoted them, just examined them?" — complained Lord Pearson.

    ​Why Am I Not Surprised?

    I was BBC News foreign correspondent from 2001 to 2003 and a Regional Manager at BBC Monitoring from 2004 to 2013. In those days all BBC staff had to undergo mandatory training about the relationship between the European Union and Britain. There were modules about almost every aspect of life from business to agriculture to law to social policies. We had to tick the "right" boxes that showed that we understood the importance of the EU to the UK. Ticking a "wrong" box made you go back to square one and repeat the module until you completed it to the satisfaction of — presumably — Brussels.

    There were deadlines for BBC staff to complete the modules and produce evidence thereof to their managers. The managers then were obliged to report on the progress to their superiors — up to the very top. To me and some of my colleagues the exercise looked like a massive EU indoctrination campaign.

    READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: One Man's Quest to Expose 'Absolutely Historic' BBC Panorama 'Fakery'

    About the same time the BBC, faced with budget cuts, decided to scale down coverage of individual European countries and concentrate on news from Brussels, especially on the workings of the EU bureaucracy. The cramped BBC Brussels Bureau was designated the European Hub, second in importance only to the BBC Bureau in Washington DC. The bureaux in other European capitals, even as far away as Moscow were trimmed down and made subordinate to editorial steer from BBC Brussels.

    Plausible Deniability

    Some years ago, say the authors of the Civitas report, America's CIA became notorious for its doctrine of ‘plausible deniability'.

    The BBC, they claim, uses a similar approach.

    "It allows the occasional guest on Today or Newsnight who is an undoubted supporter of Brexit. Never mind that the balance of coverage is biased. In a world of short attention spans it's enough to say that in the last month Tim Martin and John Longworth were on the Today program. And we'll ignore how interviews were conducted: kid gloves and reverential listening to Ken Clarke and Dominic Grieve [pro-EU — Sputnik], but hectoring and interruptions for EU critics."

    The Palace of Westminster, comprising the House of Commons and the House of Lords, wchich together make up the Houses of Parliament, are pictured on the banks of the River Thames alongside Westminster Bridge in central London on March 29, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ Justin TALLIS
    UK Government Ministers Pledge to Publish Brexit Impact Assessments
    And then there is the art of the soundbite, or the clip in BBC parlance. Interview an unsuspecting guest for 15 minutes for a pre-recorded piece, then "isolate" — again in BBC parlance — a 15 second clip that supports whatever you want to convey to the listening or viewing public. Bingo!

    I have to confess I myself fell victim to this trick last summer when I agreed to be interviewed by BBC Newsnight about Russian attitudes to Syria. My extensive answers were cut down to 15 seconds, taken out of context and presented almost as the official Russian opinion — despite my caveat that I was not privy to the Kremlin's views.

    A Quota Of Impartiality

    Responding to Lords Tebbit's suggestion that Culture Minister Lord Ashton could "quietly whisper in somebody's ear at the BBC, "get your act in order, because you owe a duty of impartiality",  the minister said he agreed the BBC owed a duty of impartiality, however ministers should keep out of editorial decisions.

    It has been a long-standing requirement for the BBC to report every month how it upholds the quota of MPs from different political parties in its programs. The BBC has an obligation to guarantee equal access to airways from both sides of the House of Commons and the Lords.

    So there is no need to "whisper in the ear" of the BBC as long as it is asked to produce a monthly report on upholding the quota of the Leavers and Remainers in its programming.

    Foreign Influence

    A pedestrian shelters from the rain beneath a Union flag themed umbrella as they walk near the Big Ben clock face and the Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament in central London. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ JUSTIN TALLIS
    Tough Luck Old Chap: Twitter Finds No Evidence of Russian Meddling in Brexit
    In defense of the BBC one may argue that the broadcaster has been merely counterbalancing the pro-Brexit bias of the British print press. According to reports by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism released in May and September 2016 the Brexit referendum campaign coverage by the UK newspapers was dominated by pro-Leave articles.

    A breakdown by the publication reveals that among those exhibiting pro-Brexit bias during the referendum campaign were The Times and the Sun, owned by the Australian Rupert Murdoch, and The Daily Telegraph, owned by the Barclay brothers resident outside the UK and EU; while a leading pro-Remain newspaper, The Financial Times is owned by the Japanese NIKKEI corporation.

    Lord Tebbit's addition of the BBC to the list of these "foreign influencers" puts paid to the myth peddled by some British politicians and media about Sputnik's and RT's meddling into the Brexit debate. We are up against formidable competition.

    The views and opinions expressed by Nikolai Gorshkov are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.   

    Related:

    Brexit Minister Concerned With EU Laws That May Harm UK During Transition Period
    What is Awaiting Gibraltar Amid Brexit?
    UK Government Ministers Pledge to Publish Brexit Impact Assessments
    Tags:
    fake news, misinformation, mainstream media, propaganda, Brexit, BBC, European Union, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok