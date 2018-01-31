Former Catalan President Puigdemont Says Political Allies Sacrificed Him

"I suppose it is clear that this is over, our people have sacrificed us, at least me. You will be ministers (I hope and I wish), but I have already been sacrificed," Puigdemont told former Health Minister Antoni Comin in a message obtained and quoted by the Tele 5 broadcaster.
He added that the last days of a "republican Catalonia" had come, since the Spanish government had won.
Later, Puigdemont confirmed that the message was written by him, but stressed that confidential communication was not intended for publication. For his part, Comin said that Puigdemont's words were taken out of context, and access to the messages was illegally obtained, constituting a crime both in Belgium and Spain.
On October 1, Catalonia held a referendum on the region's independence from Spain. The vast majority of voters backed secession. The plebiscite was not, however, recognized by Madrid, which subsequently imposed direct rule over the autonomous region and dismissed its government. Several ministers of the former Catalan government were arrested while Puigdemont managed to leave Spain for Belgium.
