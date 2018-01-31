Register
17:33 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Baby

    Sweden at Epicenter of Illegal Adoptions Scandal With Chilean Children

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A former head of the Chilean Child Care Agency has claimed that an unknown number of children were victims of the "child trade" to Sweden, which is otherwise known for having the highest per capita proportion of international adoptees in the world.

    Many of the children adopted from Chile by Swedes during the 70's and 80's were taken from their mothers without their consent, an investigation by Chilean journalists in collaboration with Swedish national broadcaster SVT has shown.

    Between 1971 and 1992, largely during the Pinochet era, over than 2,000 Chilean children were adopted by Swedish couples from Chile. Over the years, these adoptions have been questioned due to allegations of coercion and kidnapping.

    In recent months, the Chilevision television channel has reviewed many adoption papers and interviewed mothers who, according to the documents, voluntarily left their newborn children for adoption. In several cases, the circumstances surrounding the adoptions differed significantly from the facts stated in the official documents, the journalists concluded.

    In 16 of the cases reviewed, contradictory information from the Chilean relatives was found. In another five cases, either mothers or close relatives claimed that the children were taken away against their will.

    Child abuse
    CC0
    Sweden Shelves Sexual Crimes Against Children for Lack of Police Resources
    All of the cases were handled by Adoptionscentrum (Adoption Center), Sweden's largest adoption organization. According to the Chilean journalists, though, the investigated cases indicated a pattern. Chilevision journalist, Alejandro Vega, found that the signatures were routinely falsified, whereas information about parents was falsified or omitted.

    "There were people working for the Adoption Center who organized a large number of illegal adoptions. Many of those involved have enriched themselves, and money that adoptive parents believed to be overheads landed right into the pockets of a number of actors," Vega told SVT.

    Marta Garcia, who was the head of the Chilean Child Care Agency (SENAME) in the late 80's, told Chilevision that Adoption Center staff had "close links" to special courts granting exit permits to the adopted children.

    "They worked with lawyers, social workers and doctors. Everyone got their piece of the cake," Garcia was quoted as saying. She also described people associated with Adoption Center staff as part of a network where social workers actively sought children fit for taking away. "They sought out pregnant women or new mothers from marginalized poor areas and offered them the things they needed or sometimes even cash directly to abandon their children," Garcia claimed, calling this scheme the "child trade."

    READ ALSO: Ball and Chain: Sweden Stuck With Child Marriage Dilemma

    One of the victims of the scheme is Marianne Skoglund from Mölndal outside Gothenburg, who was adopted from Chile to Sweden as a newborn. According to her biological mother, Juanita Yáñez, she was stolen from her by means of a fake signature.

    "A social worker contacted me at the hospital when Marianne was born. After a short time she came back and took Marianne away from me. They did not tell me where they brought her. When I searched for her, they said I had written a paper that I accepted an adoption, but that's not true. I could not even write at that time," Yáñez told SVT, venturing that "thousands upon thousands of children" could have suffered the same fate.

    Margret Josefsson of the Adoption Center argued that the adoptions were examined by the Chilean authorities, who found that everything was managed correctly, but could not display any documents as proof thereof, SVT reported.

    Since the 1960s, over 48,000 children have found a family and a home in Sweden. Sweden has the highest per capita proportion of international adoptees in the world.

    READ ALSO: 'Life's Best Investment': Former Swedish PM Likens Immigration to Having Babies

    Related:

    Ball and Chain: Sweden Stuck With Child Marriage Dilemma
    Devil's Dozen: Sweden Dumbfounded by 'Daesh Widows' With Children
    'Life's Best Investment': Former Swedish PM Likens Immigration to Having Babies
    Tags:
    adopted babies, adoption, children, Augusto Pinochet, Scandinavia, Sweden, Chile
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok