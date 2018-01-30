Register
20:40 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Brexit

    UK House of Commons Report Calls for Deep Strategic Partnership With Europe

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A Parliamentary inquiry was set up on October 19 to determine how Britain can maintain its influence over future European military deployments and global political initiatives.

    Britain's House of Commons on January 30 released a report claiming that Britain risks losing its influence over the strategic direction and military policies of Europe after it exits the European Union in 2019.

    Despite the apparent loosening of economic and political ties between Britain and the Continent, many in the UK's political class are most anxious to see the military and intelligence links between the two endure and strengthen.

    READ MORE: Amid Spat With EU, Brexit Britain to Propose Defense Treaty With Defiant Poland

    In particular, the report stresses the importance of Britain remaining a party to the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) as, the authors contend, the ability to influence the formation of EU policy amplifies Britain's strategic, diplomatic and political significance on the world stage. Special mention was made to the Iran Nuclear Agreement which for the authors at least partially credit Britain's capacity to keep other EU members and the United States united in pursuing negotiations with the Iranians.

    Several options were suggested in the report for maintaining current strategic links with the continent once Britain is outside the bloc including;

    Sitting In But Losing Voting Rights

    Britain would be able to continue attending meetings on the formulation of Europe's CFSP and CSDP but would no longer have the right to vote on the Union's final decisions or propose initiatives of its own which is a privilege reserved only for member states.

    A Norwegian Model

    Adopting the example of Norway's relations with Brussels would see Britain coordinate with the European Union on a case-by-case basis in which London would not have access to the bloc's policy formulation meetings or have any input into the text of its resolutions. Ukraine also manages its foreign EU relations according to this principle.

    A "Structured Dialogue"

    Imitating the relationship between Brussels and the United States would involve the regular exchange of politicians and military and diplomatic experts between the two sides.

    Crafting a New Model

    A pro-European Union,(EU), anti-Brexit demonstrator holds the EU and UK flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London on January 22, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Leaked UK Gov't Report Saying Brexit to Hurt Regardless of Scenarios Only 'Initial' Work - UK PM's Spokesman
    A suggestion made by Conservative MP Crispin Blunt was that Britain and Europe could simply develop a partnership structure that currently does not exist, an "Enhanced Framework Participation Agreement," which would preserve its access to policy meetings and rights to speak and propose motions as well as ensure regular political contacts between the two sides.

    Teaching Fellow in EU politics at University College London Dr. Nicholas Wright's submissions to the cross-party panel were included in the report, in which he criticized the assumptions of some politicians that Britain would simply be able to invent a model of relations with Europe that suited it's purposes.

    "The UK could and should not expect formal rights in decision-making as a non-member-for example, it would no longer have its current ability to block decisions it opposes. However, the nature of CFSP decision-making is such that strength of argument, expertise and willingness to deploy resources bestow significant influence in policy decisions."    

    Related:

    Eight Military Officials, Eight Scientists on New EU Anti-Syria Sanctions List
    EU, NATO Develop 42 Military, Defense 'Actions' of Cooperation - Mogherini
    EU Command Center for Military Missions to Be Opened Soon - German Minister
    EU Should Boost Military Role in Syria, Work With Russia - French Official
    Tags:
    security policy, bilateral cooperation, common defense, Foreign policy, Brexit, EU, Crispin Blunt, Norway, Iran, Europe, United States, Ukraine, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok