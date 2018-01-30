Register
    A police officer during a protest rally against changes to France's university admission rules, Paris

    French Nursing Homes Staff to Participate in Strikes Protesting Lack of Funding

    PARIS (Sputnik) - Staff working in French nursing homes will participate in nationwide rallies on Tuesday protesting against the lack of funding and personnel, hard working conditions, and lack of support from the state, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    A number of French trade unions, such as CGT, CFDT, FO, Unsa and CFTC have called for a nationwide strike and the move has been backed by the Association of Directors of Service for Elderly People (AD-PA), according to media reports.

    A large rally is expected to take place in Paris in front of the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health at 2 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT), while a demonstration in the city of Marseille will start at 10 a.m. local time near the building of the prefecture. The labor unions have assured that the rallies would not disrupt nursing services.

    French President Emmanuel Macron stands on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 16, 2017
    Emmanuel Macron Drives Reform Agenda Home in France Despite Shaky Start
    The protesters have also hung banners such as "take dignified care of our seniors" and "seniors mistreated" on the main entrances of nursing homes.

    This is not the first instance of the workers from French nursing homes protesting against their working conditions and low salaries. In 2017, hundreds of strikes hit French nursing homes, with a strike in Opalines, a nursing home providing medical care to dependent seniors in the eastern French Jura department, lasting for nearly three months.

    The strike is taking place soon after the end of the nationwide prison guards' strike that lasted for about two weeks in France, after one prisoner attacked several prison guards on January 11. The protesters demanded an improvement in working conditions and higher salaries. The strike has ended after Paris promised to allocate about 30 million euros ($37 million) to improve the situation and threatened to introduce disciplinary action against those involved in the protests.

