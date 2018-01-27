Incumbent Czech President Zeman De Facto Wins Election, Gaining 52%

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The Czech Republic's incumbent President Milos Zeman has gained 52 percent of votes after voting ballots have been counted in 95 percent of the polling stations, and thus he became unattainable for his main rival in the second round of presidential election, the country's Statistical Office said Saturday.

Zeman's rival, Jiri Drahos, has 47.8 percent of the vote, according to the Statistical Office.

"About 2.64 million people voted for Zeman, while 2.42 million voted for Drahos. Zeman has won in 11 out of 13 regions and lost only in Prague and the Central Bohemian Region," the Statistical Office said.

Meanwhile, Drahos admitted his defeat in the second round of the presidential election, congratulated Zeman on his victory.

The final results will be published at about 6 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT).

The presidential run-off was held on Friday and Saturday and over 65 percent of the almost 8.5 million registered voters have cast their ballots, according to the preliminary data. The inauguration is set to take place on March 8.