Zeman Wins First Round of Czech Presidential Election - Preliminary Data

Incumbent Czech President Milos Zeman is winning the first round of election on Saturday with 39.80 percent of the vote as over 90 percent of the votes have been counted.

His main opponent, Jiri Drahos, who is the former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences, has gained 26.02 percent, according to preliminary data.

If no candidate wins a majority, the run-off will be held on January 26-27.

A total of nine candidates are running for the presidency.

Zeman has served as the Czech president since March 2013. He ran as the candidate from the Party of Civic Rights, which he founded in 2009.