Register
10:10 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Poverty in Britain

    Half of Children in Areas of the UK Growing Up Poor, Study Shows

    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Anti-Poverty Group blames government policies for disadvantaging and failing to help families of the country’s most vulnerable children.

    The British campaign group End Child Poverty (ECP) published a report showing that in many areas of the United Kingdom nearly half of children can be classified as "poor."

    According to the study, the most deprived constituency of the country is Bethnal Green and Bow in which 54.18 percent of children live in poverty, with most of 25 most affected areas being in the north of England, Scotland and parts of London.

    READ MORE: UK Should Cut Rich Pensioners' Benefits to Raise Payments for Poor — OECD

    The report also recorded marked increases in the levels of child poverty between 2016 and 2017, with the ten most heavily affected areas seeing rises of just below or above 10 points in the period studied.

    According to the Office of National Statistics in mid-2017 7.3 percent of the British population, some 4.6 million people were trapped in "persistent poverty." Of this number, more women than men were shown to suffer, with additional consequences for their children.

    In a press release, ECP Chairman Sam Royston slammed Government policies which he blamed for the prevalence of child deprivation across the country.

    "It is scandalous that a child born in some parts of the UK now has a greater chance of growing up in poverty, than being in a family above the breadline. There can be little doubt that the Government's policy of maintaining the benefits freeze despite rising prices is a major contributor to the emerging child poverty crisis," he said.

    The study claims that the financial burden on lower-income families is disproportionately greater by at least £1700 due to the added cost of government provided credit, which ECP argues should be made interest free so as to reduce the burden.

    Related:

    Sputnik Looks at 3 Major Reasons for LA Homelessness and 'Off-the-Rails Poverty'
    Hidden Figures: Despite Falling Unemployment in the UK, Poverty High and Rising
    Staggering Poverty: British Kids Stuff Food Into Pockets to Avoid Going Hungry
    Inequality Investigation: UN Expert to Detail Extreme Poverty in US
    Tags:
    child poverty, social inequality, Income Inequality, report, End Child Poverty, United Kingdom, Scotland, England, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok