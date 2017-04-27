UK Should Cut Rich Pensioners' Benefits to Raise Payments for Poor - OECD

According to Pearson, the United Kingdom with its aging society, is challenged by the situation in which the state pension is growing while the number of workers is falling, which can subsequently force the authorities to ask people of working age to pay more or to work longer before they can claim their pension.
"Another way to ensure an adequate pension is to think about whether the pension should only be paid to those who really need it, to ease the tyranny of the maths. Giving less [pension] to the people at the top would free up resources to increase general benefits," Pearson said, as quoted by the newspaper.
The media outlet reported, citing the OECD data, that the UK retirement benefit is among the least generous of the organization's 35 member states amounting to 6,359 UK pounds ($8,204) annually for the basic state pension and 8,296 pounds for the new pension introduced in 2016.
In 2016-2017 the state pensions spending is expected to amount to 91.6 billion pounds, which is 12 percent of total public spending in the country, according to the UK Office for Budget Responsibility data.
