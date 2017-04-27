Register
17:09 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An elderly man looks out to sea in Falmouth, south west England on March 10, 2015

    UK Should Cut Rich Pensioners' Benefits to Raise Payments for Poor - OECD

    © AFP 2017/ JACK TAYLOR
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5510

    Mark Pearson, Deputy Director of OECD, stated that the United Kingdom with its aging society, is challenged by the situation in which the state pension is growing while the number of workers is falling, which can subsequently force the authorities to ask people of working age to pay more or to work longer before they can claim their pension.

    Philip Hammond
    © AFP 2017/ Stefan Wermuth
    UK Chancellor Should Clarify Future of Pensions Growth System - Shadow Secretary
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom should cut state retirement benefits to the most wealthy pensioners in order to raise the payments to those with the lower income, Mark Pearson, Deputy Director of Employment, Labour and Social Affairs of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper Thursday.

    According to Pearson, the United Kingdom with its aging society, is challenged by the situation in which the state pension is growing while the number of workers is falling, which can subsequently force the authorities to ask people of working age to pay more or to work longer before they can claim their pension.

    "Another way to ensure an adequate pension is to think about whether the pension should only be paid to those who really need it, to ease the tyranny of the maths. Giving less [pension] to the people at the top would free up resources to increase general benefits," Pearson said, as quoted by the newspaper.

    The BMW logo of a motorcycle in a showroom in London, Thursday, March 3, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Frank Augstein
    Thousands of BMW Workers in UK Threaten May Go on Strike Over Pension Plan Change
    The retirement benefits are seen as one of the most discussed issues among the UK politicians ahead of the upcoming snap general election scheduled for June 8. Media reported Wednesday that the country's Prime Minister Theresa May had repeatedly refused to directly confirm if the state pensions uprating scheme known as the "triple lock" would be still used after the election. The scheme implies the increase of the retirement benefits by 2.5 percent on an annual basis, which is a more generous uprating policy than for working-age benefits and child benefit.

    The media outlet reported, citing the OECD data, that the UK retirement benefit is among the least generous of the organization's 35 member states amounting to 6,359 UK pounds ($8,204) annually for the basic state pension and 8,296 pounds for the new pension introduced in 2016.

    In 2016-2017 the state pensions spending is expected to amount to 91.6 billion pounds, which is 12 percent of total public spending in the country, according to the UK Office for Budget Responsibility data.

    Related:

    UK Chancellor Should Clarify Future of Pensions Growth System - Shadow Secretary
    Thousands of BMW Workers in UK Threaten May Go on Strike Over Pension Plan
    Some 16k UK Nuclear Workers to Be Balloted on Strike Actions Over Pension Cuts
    UK Pensions Secretary Crabb Announces Bid to Become New Prime Minister
    Tags:
    pensions, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Mark Pearson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok