Register
16:16 GMT +323 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nigel Farage, former leader of UKIP and anti-EU campaigner stands outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain March 29, 2017.

    UKIP Crisis: Farage Says He ‘Chickened Out’ to Transform Party Due to Brexit

    © REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Nigel Farage has commented on the unfolding scandal surrounding the United Kingdom Independent Party (UKIP) with its incumbent leader Henry Bolton losing a vote of confidence in the wake of a scandal involving his former girlfriend.

    The former leader of UKIP said on Tuesday in an interview with BBC4 that he wanted to turn the party’s National Executive Committee into an "online political movement" similar to Italy’s Five Star party but “chickened out” because of the looming referendum on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

    Speaking of the situation in which Henry Bolton found himself, Farage said that not everything is lost for the current party leader despite the "appalling last few weeks."

    Newly elected leader of the UK Independence Party, Henry Bolton greets delegates on the first day of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) National Conference in Torquay, south-west England. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ Ben STANSALL
    UKIP Members to Keep Leaving Party Until Leader Bolton Resigns - Ex-Deputy Head
    UKIP has been losing members because of Bolton’s reluctance to step down following the heavy loss of the no-confidence vote. The vote followed the controversy that was sparked by the "racist remarks" that Bolton’s former girlfriend Jo Marney had made regarding Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle.

    Farage suggested that Bolton could "go round the back" of UKIP's NEC members, who are "hopeless amateurs" and gain ground again. But to succeed he needed to "make big political arguments.”

    "If he is able, in the space of a month, to put together a new constitution and a new management structure that shows the leader needs to be able to lead and not be held back by a failed organization, he may just win the day."

    By doing so, he would however ironically manage to follow in the footsteps of Jeremy Corbyn, the outspoken political leader of the Labour party. After Brexit, he managed to cling on to his post despite losing the confidence vote.

    READ MORE: Henry Bolton Can't 'Hang On' to Post of UKIP's Leader — Independent MEP

    Still, Farage said he is undecided whether he would vote for Bolton in the upcoming emergency meeting of UKIP. Party members are set to decide if they want to force Bolton out of his post.

    The scandal surrounding Bolton has erupted after his girlfriend Jo Marney published a string of pictures about Miss Markle, who was about to marry Prince Harry, the fifth in the queue to become the British king. The 54-year-old politician then split up with Marney after party forced him to choose between his relathionsip and political career in UKIP.

    Tags:
    leadership, UKIP, Henry Bolton, Jeremy Corbyn, Nigel Farage, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Steam and Sweat: Sauna Traditions From Across the World
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok