UKIP Crisis: Farage Says He ‘Chickened Out’ to Transform Party Due to Brexit

Nigel Farage has commented on the unfolding scandal surrounding the United Kingdom Independent Party (UKIP) with its incumbent leader Henry Bolton losing a vote of confidence in the wake of a scandal involving his former girlfriend.

The former leader of UKIP said on Tuesday in an interview with BBC4 that he wanted to turn the party’s National Executive Committee into an "online political movement" similar to Italy’s Five Star party but “chickened out” because of the looming referendum on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Speaking of the situation in which Henry Bolton found himself, Farage said that not everything is lost for the current party leader despite the "appalling last few weeks."

losing members because of Bolton's reluctance to step down following the heavy loss of the no-confidence vote. The vote followed the controversy that was sparked by the "racist remarks" that Bolton's former girlfriend Jo Marney had made regarding Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle.

Farage suggested that Bolton could "go round the back" of UKIP's NEC members, who are "hopeless amateurs" and gain ground again. But to succeed he needed to "make big political arguments.”

"If he is able, in the space of a month, to put together a new constitution and a new management structure that shows the leader needs to be able to lead and not be held back by a failed organization, he may just win the day."

By doing so, he would however ironically manage to follow in the footsteps of Jeremy Corbyn, the outspoken political leader of the Labour party. After Brexit, he managed to cling on to his post despite losing the confidence vote.

Still, Farage said he is undecided whether he would vote for Bolton in the upcoming emergency meeting of UKIP. Party members are set to decide if they want to force Bolton out of his post.

The scandal surrounding Bolton has erupted after his girlfriend Jo Marney published a string of pictures about Miss Markle, who was about to marry Prince Harry, the fifth in the queue to become the British king. The 54-year-old politician then split up with Marney after party forced him to choose between his relathionsip and political career in UKIP.