UKIP Members to Keep Leaving Party Until Leader Bolton Resigns - Ex-Deputy Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) will keep leaving the political movement until its leader Henry Bolton, embroiled in a scandal over racist remarks, resigns, Margot Parker, former UKIP deputy leader, who quit earlier in the day, told Sputnik on Monday.

"There have been numerous resignations from spokesman roles, as well as councilors and members and that I'm afraid will continue until this is resolved," Parker said, when asked if other members of UKIP were likely to put pressure on Bolton to resign.

Parker added that it would be up to a new party leader to fill her former position, when asked if she would take the post if Bolton resigned.

Parker and several other UKIP members have resigned over the scandal involving Bolton's girlfriend Jo Marney, who made racist comments about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fiancee. Marney's suggestion that Markle would "taint" the Royal family and other disparaging remarks about people of color elicited widespread condemnation.

Marney was suspended from the UKIP after her comments about Markle were discovered.

Bolton said he had ended a romantic relationship with Marney, but refused to step down.