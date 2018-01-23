London Gas Scare: Firefighters Evacuate Around 1,450 From Hotel and Nightclub

London authorities evacuated nearly 1.5 thousand people from the nightclub and the hotel due to a gas leak in central Westminster British capital, according to the city fire department.

Fire brigades, using detection equipment, recorded a high level of gas in the atmosphere. About 1,450 people were evacuated from a nearby nightclub and a hotel, the service said on its website.

Earlier, London police reported that in connection with a gas leak on Strand Street, authorities had evacuated some of the commercial organizations and hotels in the Westminster area "as a precaution."

Police tape closing road around The Playhouse/Charing Cross Station. Seeing tweets suggesting a gas leak. Reports hotel & nightclub evacuated. #london pic.twitter.com/n2qpMgYVau — Sally Hayden (@sallyhayd) January 23, 2018

NEWS: One of London's busiest railway stations is closed because of a gas leak nearby. There's major disruption at Charing Cross — which is in an exclusion zone set up while engineers fix the problem. — Wave 105 (@wave105radio) January 23, 2018

​The fire service notes that the railway station Charing Cross was also closed as a precautionary measure.