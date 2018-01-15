Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters Outside Greek Parliament - Reports

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Police used tear gas on Monday in clashes with protesters near the building of the Greek parliament in the capital, Athens, the national AMNA news agency reported.

Some 10,000 demonstrators gathered outside the Parliament to protest against the adoption of a package of laws on a new set of bailout measures, restricting, in particular, the workers' right to strike.

According to media reports, the clashes were staged by about 300 anarchists who were not involved in officially declared protests, but started to throw Molotov cocktails and stones at a police cordon in front of the parliament building.

The Greek economy has been suffering since 2007-2008 financial crisis. Greece relies on bailout loans to stay afloat and keep public services running.