Belgium Reportedly Reduces Terrorism Threat Level From 3 to 2

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Belgium has reduced its terrorist threat level to tier 2 from tier 3 out of 4, local media reported Monday.

According to the Belga news agency, the decision was taken after an evaluation by the an agency that analyzes threats.

Belgium's authorities have kept the terrorism threat at the second highest tier since March 2016, when a twin terror attack hit the country's capital.

Military patrols in Belgium will remain in place, despite lower terrorist threat level, Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel said.

"We will keep the military [patrols] proportionately," Michel told reporters in Brussels.

© AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo Not Your Average Present: Belgium, Netherlands Exchange Territories in the New Year

Crowded places in Brussels, including railway stations and the metro, are patrolled by combined military and police groups. In total, 1,250 servicemen have been involved in patrolling and security operations in Belgium.

Starting March 24, 2016, there was an increased, tier 3, level of terrorist threat in Belgium. The tier 4 level was introduced on the day of the terrorist attacks at the airport and metro in Brussels on March 22, and two days later it was lowered to tier 3 notch.