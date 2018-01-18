Rare Strain of Tuberculosis Found in African Migrants in EU

A group of German experts came to a conclusion that the recently discovered disease revealed an unusual combination of antibiotic resistance to four different medications.

Researchers from the Borstel Research Center reported an outbreak of a rare strain of tuberculosis in Europe. A corresponding study was published in the magazine "The Lancet Infectious Diseases" in the first half of January.

The disease was discovered in 29 refugees in seven European countries, including Germany, who arrived in the EU via the Horn of Africa, Die Welt newspaper reported.

It turned out to be resistant to several medications, and might have drastic consequences if it spreads further among the European population.

Jointly with their colleagues from the National Reference Center for Mycobacteria (NZM) in Switzerland 2016, German scientists managed to partially reconstruct the infection chain based on the molecular biological tests and patient interviews.

The compiled data indicated that the disease might have been developed from a strain common for African countries and transferred from one refugee to another in a Libyan refugee camp at Bani Walid.

The European Union has been struggling to tackle an acute migration crisis since 2015, when hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants arrived in the bloc as they fled hostilities in the Middle East and North Africa.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has initiated a so-called open-door policy for migrants, prompting criticism from those claiming that the security and safety situation in the country has deteriorated due to the migrant influx.