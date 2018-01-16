Register
    Nano-particle technology promises to bring about a shift in vaccination methods for a range of diseases like Hepatitis B, Tetanus and Tuberculosis

    Russian Epidemic Watchdog: Hepatitis A Outbreak Hits Ukraine

    © AP Photo/ Stephen M. Katz
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said in a Tuesday statement about an outbreak of Hepatitis A in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv Region.

    "Rospotrebnadzor draws attention to the epidemiological situation with the virus of Hepatitis A [in Ukraine]… At the moment the outbreak of the viral Hepatitis A continues in the Mykolaiv Region, where 47 people have been infected, including 38 people sent to hospital… as of January 5," the statement said.

    Immunoassay screening lab the blood is tested for infection (hepatitis, syphilis, HIV) on automatic equipment at the Novosibirsk blood donation center
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Hepatitis A Outbreak Hits Over Dozen European States - Russian Epidemic Watchdog
    The statement added citing the figures of the Ukrainian Health Ministry that in 11 months of 2017 there were 29 outbreaks of Hepatitis A.

    The Russian watchdog added that it had strengthened sanitary control measures at the Ukrainian-Russian border and recommended people to take the epidemiological situation in Ukraine, while planning visits to the country.

    Hepatitis A, formerly known as viral hepatitis, is an acute infectious disease of the liver. Many cases initially have few or no symptoms, especially among minors, and the time between infection and symptoms can take up to six weeks. The virus is usually spread via consuming contaminated food or water, which is commonly contributed by poor sanitation. Safe and effective vaccines are available to prevent HAV.

    All five unique hepatitis viruses, from the A to the E, have a potential for outbreaks and epidemic spread. According to the World Health Organization, nearly one million people die every year of the hepatitis infections.

