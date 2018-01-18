UK, France Agree New Border Security Treaty - Official

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the city of Calais two days before his meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss the migration issue.

The announcement came as UK Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron held a bilateral meeting Thursday to enhance border security after French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his concerns with migrants in the port city Calais attempting to reach Britain's shores.

According to a joint statement, the two sides agreed on the "signature of a new treaty to strenghten the management of our shared border."

Besides security matters, Macron and May have discussed financial issues with British Prime Minister saying that she believed that London would continue to be major global financial center.

"I think the City of London will continue to be a major global financial centre. That is an advantage not just for the United Kingdom, it's actually good for Europe and good for the global financial system."

The Sandhurst military academy in the southwest of London was announced as the venue of the summit as a sign that the ties between two military powers will not change once Britain withdraws from the European Union in 2019.

May said that the summit "will underline that we remain committed to defending our people and upholding our values as liberal democracies in the face of any threat, whether at home or abroad."

The accord is supposed to block the entry of thousands of migrants from Calais to UK, as the city has become a magnet for those who dream of reaching Britain.

Since 2015 Calais, among other French ports, has faced an influx of migrants and refugees heading to the UK, The situation has been increasingly deteriorating since the creation of the notorious refugee "jungle" camp in Calais. Despite the fact that it was dismantled in 2016, asylum seekers keep arriving in the town. Emmanuel Macron has pledged that he would not allow the creation of another "jungle" in the city.

France has repeatedly urged Britain to take part in dealing with the migration crisis in Calais, namely to resettle unaccompanied child refugees who want to reunite with their families in the UK.

Britain has already agreed to pay 44.5 million pounds ($62 million) for fences, cameras and other security boosting measures in Calais and nearby English Channel ports.