UK to Pledge Extra $62Mln to France to Prevent Refugee "Jungle" - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Theresa May will announce an additional contribution of 44.5 million pounds ($61.6 million) to France to be used to increase border control at French ports and prevent the formation of another refugee "jungle," similar to the one that had been dismantled in Calais, The Guardian newspaper reported Thursday.

The announcement will be made during the upcoming meeting between May and French President Emmanuel Macron later on Thursday, The Guardian newspaper reported.

The funds will be allocated for the construction of a fence, as well as installation of CCTV and other detection technologies in Calais and other English Channel ports. The money will also be used to resettle migrants from French port towns to other parts of the country.

"This is about investing in and enhancing the security of the UK border. Just as we invest in our borders around the rest of the UK, it is only right that we constantly monitor whether there is more we can be doing at the UK border controls in France and Belgium to ensure they are as secure as possible," May’s spokesperson said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The expected contribution will reportedly bring the overall amount of aid provided by the United Kingdom to France for security measures in Calais since 2016 to over 150 million pounds. The measures have included building a concrete wall to prevent asylum seekers and refugees in Calais from getting close to roads used by trucks.

London's additional support will be part of the new package of measures to strengthen bilateral ties after Brexit that will be revealed by May and Macron during their meeting.

Since 2015, Calais, as well as other northern French ports, have faced an influx of refugees and asylum seekers heading to the United Kingdom. The situation led to the creation of the infamous refugee "jungle" camp in Calais, which was later dismantled in 2016. Despite this, asylum seekers and refugees still arrive in the city and have to stay on French soil with no proper refuge or sanitary conditions. Moreover, human rights organizations have unveiled malicious practices of the local police, who abuse migrants or use tear gas on them.

France has repeatedly called on the United Kingdom to engage more actively in tackling the migration issue in Calais. Specifically, Paris said that London should resettle more unaccompanied child refugees who want to reunite with their families in the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, Macron pledged he would not allow the formation of another "jungle" in Calais. Media reports, citing French officials, suggested that May and Macron would sign a new bilateral treaty on migration during their summit on Thursday.

Under the existing Le Touquet accord, signed in 2003, UK border officials are able to carry out identification document checks at English Channel ports in France and vice versa. The deal means that the undocumented immigrants found by the UK officials in France are barred from entering the United Kingdom before they reach the country's border.