Montenegrin Authorities Jail First Country's Citizen Over Daesh Support

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - According to the press service of the Supreme Court of Montenegro, the first country's national was taken into custody for his confirmed participation in the terror activities of the Daesh group.

The court's press service said Wednesday Hamid Beharovic, who was born in the Montenegrin town of Ulcinj, was the member of the infamous organization in 2015-2016.

Beharovic, who was sentenced to six months in custody, traveled with his girlfriend and daughter to Istanbul and later to Syria, the press service said.

The Montenegrin citizen returned from Syria in 2016 and was detained in the airport, however he was released after a 30-day detention.

Beharovic testified that he went to Syria because of his religious beliefs and had not participated in the violent actions and had not even seen the clashes with participation of the Daesh jihadists.