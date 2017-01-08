Driver in Jerusalem Truck-Ramming Attack Likely Daesh Supporter - Israeli PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, at least four were killed and 13 others injured in a truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem.

#MDA: summary of #Jerusaelm #terror attack: 4 dead, 3 severely injured, 1 moderaly-severly, 9 lightly. Evacuated to Shaare Zedek & Hadassah — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) 8 января 2017 г.

"According to all the signs, the terrorist was a backer of Islamic State [Daesh]," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

According to The Times of Israel newspaper, the truck, coming from an Arab neighborhood, rammed into a group of soldiers getting off a bus. Israeli police believe it was a deliberate attack; the investigation is underway.

"It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack," an Israeli police spokeswoman told Israel Radio earlier.

The broadcaster reported that the driver of the truck was neutralized.