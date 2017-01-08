Driver in Jerusalem Truck-Ramming Attack Likely Daesh Supporter - Israeli PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, at least four were killed and 13 others injured in a truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem.
#MDA: summary of #Jerusaelm #terror attack: 4 dead, 3 severely injured, 1 moderaly-severly, 9 lightly. Evacuated to Shaare Zedek & Hadassah— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) 8 января 2017 г.
"According to all the signs, the terrorist was a backer of Islamic State [Daesh]," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.
According to The Times of Israel newspaper, the truck, coming from an Arab neighborhood, rammed into a group of soldiers getting off a bus. Israeli police believe it was a deliberate attack; the investigation is underway.
#Jerusalem: A video from a #MDA #MICU dashboard camera, moments after the attack. #SavingLives #Israel #IsraelNews pic.twitter.com/zsWiqQImhz— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) 8 января 2017 г.
"It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack," an Israeli police spokeswoman told Israel Radio earlier.
#BREAKING: 4 murdered, 10+ injured in a #Palestinian ramming attack using a truck in #Jerusalem; terrorist shot pic.twitter.com/Cu4SqEohO5— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 8 января 2017 г.
The broadcaster reported that the driver of the truck was neutralized.
