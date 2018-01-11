'It Will Be a Hard Day': Merkel on Stalled Government Coalition Talks

Both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) leader Martin Schulz have commented on the ongoing talks to form a majority government in the country, saying they are still deadlocked on the last day.

The long-anticipated negotiations to create a coalition in the German government, thus forming a majority government, started on January 7 and are set to last five days.

The CDU/CSU bloc has already failed to form a government with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, with the remaining parties only capable of forming a minority government.

The SPD initially refused to form the so-called Grand Coalition but then changed its position.

The challenging situation in the German government occurred after the latest parliamentary election in Germany, held in September 2017. The CDU/CSU bloc won the election with 33 percent of the vote, or 246 seats in the parliament, however, failed to secure an absolute majority.