Germany's CDU/CSU Alliance, SDP Party Starting Talks on Coalition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The coalition talks between the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and the alliance of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) in Bavaria will start on Sunday and are expected to last five days.

According to the CDU/CSU statement published on Wednesday, the talks will begin on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) on Sunday and will last through January 11. The parties will prepare a final statement based on the results of the talks.

Also on Wednesday, SPD leader Martin Schulz said that the sides had set up a good foundation for the upcoming preliminary talks.

The CDU/CSU alliance has already attempted to form a government with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, but the coalition talks failed. The latest parliamentary election in Germany was held in September 2017.